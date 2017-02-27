menu

Massage Therapist Accused of Rubbing Lady the Wrong Way

Massage Therapist Accused of Rubbing Lady the Wrong Way

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 5:06 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Massage Therapist Accused of Rubbing Lady the Wrong Way
Jay Brockman
A 32-year-old massage therapist was arrested last week for the alleged sexual assault of a woman he was rubbing down in a Mission Viejo business.

Ryan Daniel Bishop of Laguna Hills was working at Massage Heights, 26032 Marguerite Pkwy., Ste. A-2, where the incident is said to have happened on Feb. 17. That day, the victim, who is also 32, reported she has been assaulted to Orange County sheriff's deputies, who forwarded their report to the department's Special Victim's Detail. It was SVD investigators who arrested Bishop on Wednesday, when he was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery. But charges could be compounded if there are other victims; investigators note Bishop previously worked at Main Place Chiropractic in Orange and possibly other locations in Orange County.

If you believe you were a victim of him or have other information that can help in the investigation, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail at (714) 647-7419 or (714) 647-7000.

Anonymous tips can be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Matt Coker
