Massage Oil by Papa & Barkley: Our Toke of the Week!

THC+CBD massage oil? Yes please. Courtesy of Papa & Barkley

Product: THC+CBD Massage Oil by Papa & Barkley

Price: $40

Place of Purchase: New Generation; 3700 W. Segerstrom Ave., Suite A Santa Ana, CA 92704

What’s great about this new era of cannabis is there’s literally a product for everything—even if you’re a masseuse looking to give marijuana massages.

Papa & Barkley have created a pain relief massage oil loaded with cannabinoids. The 3:1 ratio of THC to CBD mixture ensures that healing is at the focal point of the oil, making massages a stress relieving experience. The Northern California-based company believes in the Entourage effect, meaning that they use whole-plant cannabis in their products. The basic idea of the entourage effect is that cannabinoids within the cannabis plant work together, or possess synergy, and communicate with the human body in a more powerful way, allowing for highest level of healing to occur. So by extracting only CBD or THC from the plant, the cannabinoid isn’t going to work as powerfully as it could.

The oil has 400 total milligrams of THC and CBD combined making the oil perfect for therapeutic massages. And, yes: if you decided to consume the massage oil—which we do not recommend you do—you’d, indeed, become very, very stoned.

The THC and CBD are activated by a proprietary coconut oil, allowing for deep muscle healing and minimal friction. The consistency of the oil isn’t thin enough to quickly drip and run off of the skin, but it isn’t too thick to move around either.

Next time you go in for a massage, bring the Papa & Barkley massage oil with you and have the massage therapists use it. You’ll be happy you did.

