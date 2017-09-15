Camp Pendleton Marine Jerel Boykins Allegedly Murdered Wife in Laguna Hills
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A Camp Pendleton Marine was arrested this morning for the murder of his 23-year-old estranged wife in Laguna Hills.
Jerel Boykins, 26, was detained by Marine Corps NCIS at Camp Pendleton a short time after deputies found the woman in unit 189 at the Aliso Meadows apartment complex at 25795 Via Lomas around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Orange County sheriff's Public Affairs Manager Jaimee Blashaw.
Boykins was arrested by sheriff's investigators this morning on suspicion of murder, Blashaw added.
Deputies had been sent to the address to perform a welfare check, and the woman whose identity has not yet been released was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, said Blashaw, who added Orange County Fire Authority first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Witnesses told the Orange County Register that the woman was a dental assistant who lived in the apartment with her teenage brother and three sons who are 1, 3 and 5.
The brother, who apparently found his sister when he returned home from school, was himself taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries around 7:20 p.m., the Register reports.
Unit 189 sustained a broken window.
Boykins was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $1 million bail pending a scheduled Monday court appearance, Blashaw says. He is expected to be charged with murder.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 714.647.7000.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.847.6227 (1-855-TIP-OCCS) or via occrimestoppers.org.?
