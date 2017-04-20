Man Stabbed Dead and Another is Injured Near Shops at Mission Viejo
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
One of two men stabbed by the entrance to an apartment complex near The Shops at Mission Viejo Wednesday night has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
The double stabbing happened before 9:10 p.m. in the 28000 block of Marguerite Parkway, which is also close to Saddleback Valley College.
One man was stabbed in the throat, the other was stabbed in the stomach and both were still alive when they were taken to a local hospital, according to deputies, who shortly after the incident indicated that one victim's injuries were serious. The department has not yet indicated which man later died, and no identities have been released.
No suspect information is available yet either.
Shops Boulevard this morning as investigators continued collecting evidence.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff’s investigators at 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855.847.6227).
