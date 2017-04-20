menu

Man Stabbed Dead and Another is Injured Near Shops at Mission Viejo

Orange County Prosecutor's Cheating Gains California State Bar Attention


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Man Stabbed Dead and Another is Injured Near Shops at Mission Viejo

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 8:57 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Man Stabbed Dead and Another is Injured Near Shops at Mission ViejoEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

One of two men stabbed by the entrance to an apartment complex near The Shops at Mission Viejo Wednesday night has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The double stabbing happened before 9:10 p.m. in the 28000 block of Marguerite Parkway, which is also close to Saddleback Valley College.

One man was stabbed in the throat, the other was stabbed in the stomach and both were still alive when they were taken to a local hospital, according to deputies, who shortly after the incident indicated that one victim's injuries were serious. The department has not yet indicated which man later died, and no identities have been released.

No suspect information is available yet either.

Upcoming Events

Shops Boulevard this morning as investigators continued collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff’s investigators at 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855.847.6227).

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >