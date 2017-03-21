menu

Man Found Shot Dead in Buena Park Apartment

Philippines Sex Tourism Defendant Enjoyed Special Access To Kids


Man Found Shot Dead in Buena Park Apartment

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 5:01 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Homicide detectives say these are the suspects.
Homicide detectives say these are the suspects.
All photos courtesy of Buena Park Police Department
UPDATE, MARCH 21, 5:01 P.M.: The Buena Park Police Department today released the names of the murder victim and one of the suspects in the killing as well as descriptions of two other suspects and the vehicle they are believed to have used in the slaying. The deceased was identified as Richard Alexander Salazar, 39, of San Gabriel. "The BPPD Detective Bureau is conducting an investigation into this homicide and has developed information that three suspects are directly involved: Ramona Tinisha Acuna, age 32, of Santa Ana and two unidentified males," says Sgt. Mike Lovchik, the department's public information officer. "They were last seen driving a black 2010-2015 Toyota Prius." Lovchik provided these additional descriptions:

RAMONA TINISHA ACUNA
Ramona Tinisha Acuna
Ramona Tinisha Acuna

DOB: 01/10/1985, age 32
5-foot-9
180 lbs.
Brown hair
Known to frequent motels throughout Orange County.

UNKNOWN MALE 1

Wearing gray Pirates hat
White
Mid 20s
5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9
Tattoos on right arm

UNKNOWN MALE 2

Wearing glasses
White
Late 20s to mid 30s
5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9
Tattoos on left arm and left side of neck

VEHICLE

Man Found Shot Dead in Buena Park Apartment

2010-2015 black Toyota Prius with upgraded Toyota factory wheels.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, wants the police department, which asks anyone who sees them or knows where they are to contact the BPPD Detective Bureau at 714.562.3855. Anonymous tips can also be left at that number or with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

ORIGINAL POST, MARCH 15, 11:47 A.M.: A man was found shot to death in a Buena Park apartment early today, and police say they don't know who did it.

Just before 5:10 a.m., the Buena Park Police Department says it received several calls regarding shots fired in an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Franklin Avenue, where responding officers found a man in a unit suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of the Orange County coroner.

Police say they have no suspect information. Anyone with clues about the incident is asked to call BPPD at 714.562.3901.

Matt Coker


