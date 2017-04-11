Man Shot Dead at Warner Near Birch in Santa Ana Around Midnight
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
UPDATE, APRIL 11, 5:03 P.M.: The Santa Ana Police Department has provided more details that likely rule out a gang and/or drive-by shooting.
The call about a shooting that came in at 12:08 this morning was from Casa Del Rey Bar, 230 W. Warner Ave. "Preliminary investigation revealed bar patrons may have become engaged in an argument in the parking lot, which resulted in a shooting," reads a SAPD advisory. "The actual motive is still under investigation." Police indicate the victim has been identified, but the county coroner is not releasing the name until his family has been notified. Know anything about this? Call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390.
ORIGINAL POST, APRIL 11, 9:33 A.M.: A man was shot and killed around midnight today in Santa Ana, possibly in a drive-by.
Calls of shots fired sent police officers to a parking lot in the 200 block of Warner Avenue, near Birch Street, where a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso was discovered, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
Upcoming Events
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Chicago White Sox
TicketsMon., May. 15, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox
TicketsMon., May. 15, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., May. 29, 6:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., May. 29, 6:07pm
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was declared dead at the scene by fire department paramedics.
There is no information about a suspect or suspects, but witnesses apparently saw a white SUV dart off from the scene, police say.
Anyone who can help investigators fill in the blanks is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 855.847.6227.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers
TicketsFri., May. 12, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Detroit Tigers
TicketsFri., May. 12, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Temptation vs. Omaha Heart
TicketsFri., May. 12, 8:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks
TicketsSat., May. 13, 5:00pm
From Our Sponsors
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!