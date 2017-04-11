menu

Man Shot Dead at Warner Near Birch in Santa Ana Around Midnight

70-year-old Acupuncturist Held in Alleged Sexual Assaults


Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 5:03 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
UPDATE, APRIL 11, 5:03 P.M.: The Santa Ana Police Department has provided more details that likely rule out a gang and/or drive-by shooting.

The call about a shooting that came in at 12:08 this morning was from Casa Del Rey Bar, 230 W. Warner Ave. "Preliminary investigation revealed bar patrons may have become engaged in an argument in the parking lot, which resulted in a shooting," reads a SAPD advisory. "The actual motive is still under investigation." Police indicate the victim has been identified, but the county coroner is not releasing the name until his family has been notified. Know anything about this? Call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390.

ORIGINAL POST, APRIL 11, 9:33 A.M.: A man was shot and killed around midnight today in Santa Ana, possibly in a drive-by.

Calls of shots fired sent police officers to a parking lot in the 200 block of Warner Avenue, near Birch Street, where a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso was discovered, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was declared dead at the scene by fire department paramedics.

There is no information about a suspect or suspects, but witnesses apparently saw a white SUV dart off from the scene, police say.

Anyone who can help investigators fill in the blanks is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 855.847.6227.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

