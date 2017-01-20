Man in His 30s is Found Shot Dead on Placentia Residential Street
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
The body of a man in his 30s was found in a residential area of Placentia where there had been a report to police of shots fired just before midnight Thursday, according to authorities.
The unidentified man, who sustained gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene—the 900 block of Vista Avenue—by paramedics, says the Placentia Police Department.
No information about a suspect or motive was released.
That neighborhood has a mix of apartments, single-family homes and a park.
Anyone with information that can help homicide detectives is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers, even anonymously, at 855.847.6227.
