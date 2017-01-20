Man in His 30s is Found Shot Dead on Placentia Residential Street

menu

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 8:59 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
The body of a man in his 30s was found in a residential area of Placentia where there had been a report to police of shots fired just before midnight Thursday, according to authorities.

The unidentified man, who sustained gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene—the 900 block of Vista Avenue—by paramedics, says the Placentia Police Department.

No information about a suspect or motive was released.

That neighborhood has a mix of apartments, single-family homes and a park.

Anyone with information that can help homicide detectives is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers, even anonymously, at 855.847.6227.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

