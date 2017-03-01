Man in His 20s Found Shot Dead in Stanton
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Stanton Tuesday afternoon.
A report of shots fired sent Orange County sheriff's deputies to the area of Dale and Lola avenues around 3:30 p.m.
They found a man in his 20s lying on the sidewalk near West Ravenswood Drive, where the fellow expired despite life-saving efforts.
Investigators are trying to determine whether the man was shot by a passing car. Anyone who can assist with information can leave a tip, even anonymously, with Orange County Crimestoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Toronto Maple Leafs
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 7:00pm
-
Lebowski Fest La Bowling Party
TicketsSat., Mar. 4, 8:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Vancouver Canucks
TicketsSun., Mar. 5, 5:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!