Man in His 20s Found Shot Dead in Stanton

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 8:45 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Stanton Tuesday afternoon.

A report of shots fired sent Orange County sheriff's deputies to the area of Dale and Lola avenues around 3:30 p.m.

They found a man in his 20s lying on the sidewalk near West Ravenswood Drive, where the fellow expired despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the man was shot by a passing car. Anyone who can assist with information can leave a tip, even anonymously, with Orange County Crimestoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.

Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

