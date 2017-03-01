Man in His 20s Found Shot Dead in Stanton

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Stanton Tuesday afternoon.

A report of shots fired sent Orange County sheriff's deputies to the area of Dale and Lola avenues around 3:30 p.m.

They found a man in his 20s lying on the sidewalk near West Ravenswood Drive, where the fellow expired despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the man was shot by a passing car. Anyone who can assist with information can leave a tip, even anonymously, with Orange County Crimestoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.

