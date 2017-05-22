menu

Jose Peralta Found Dead in Tustin But is That Where He Met His End?

Convicted Molesters and Enabler, Accused Child Rapist, Porn Collector and More


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Jose Peralta Found Dead in Tustin But is That Where He Met His End?

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 5:19 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Jose Peralta Found Dead in Tustin But is That Where He Met His End?EXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

Tustin Police are not sure if the body of a man found shot to death on a residential front lawn Sunday morning met his end there or was moved to the location from somewhere else.

Jose Peralta, 24 and with a last known address in Orange, was found in front of a home in the 600 block of West Main Street, but he had no connection with anyone at that address, according to Tustin Police Lt. Robert Wright.

"The Tustin Police Department did not receive any calls for service in this area last night," Wright said Sunday. "It is unknown if the victim’s injury occurred at the location where his body was discovered."

The call about a body on the lawn came in around 6:05 a.m. Sunday, he added.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Tustin Police Department asks anyone with information to call  714.573.3249.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >