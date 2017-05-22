Jose Peralta Found Dead in Tustin But is That Where He Met His End?

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Tustin Police are not sure if the body of a man found shot to death on a residential front lawn Sunday morning met his end there or was moved to the location from somewhere else.

Jose Peralta, 24 and with a last known address in Orange, was found in front of a home in the 600 block of West Main Street, but he had no connection with anyone at that address, according to Tustin Police Lt. Robert Wright.

"The Tustin Police Department did not receive any calls for service in this area last night," Wright said Sunday. "It is unknown if the victim’s injury occurred at the location where his body was discovered."

The call about a body on the lawn came in around 6:05 a.m. Sunday, he added.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Tustin Police Department asks anyone with information to call 714.573.3249.

