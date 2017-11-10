Loud Library [Hey, You!]

The days of quiet peace in the library is rare with weird patrons amuk. At the Mariners Library in Newport Beach, I heard a man eating granola for 20 minutes, his loudly irate friend with her dog with a bell-ringing collar and their friend sitting on a cardboard square foam cushion clipping his fingernails. I love the air conditioning, but the free freak show is too weird.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!