Loud Library [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul

Anonymous | November 10, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

The days of quiet peace in the library is rare with weird patrons amuk. At the Mariners Library in Newport Beach, I heard a man eating granola for 20 minutes, his loudly irate friend with her dog with a bell-ringing collar and their friend sitting on a cardboard square foam cushion clipping his fingernails. I love the air conditioning, but the free freak show is too weird.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

