One Long Beach Man Taped Child Rapes, Another Raped Old Lady

Jay Brockman

A Long Beach man faces 128 years to life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a family member in Costa Mesa for more than a year, starting when she was 9 months old, and posting videos of the filth online.

Another Long Beach man pleaded guilty to raping a 72-year-old woman in her apartment in Huntington Beach and was immediately sentenced to three years in prison, although with time served he should get kicked in about eight months.

Ahkail Demyers got a deal. Huntington Beach Police Department

Ryan Michael Booth, 32, was convicted Wednesday of multiple felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, using a child for obscene matter and possession of child pornography, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office. Sentencing is scheduled for May 19. He molested the girl until she was 2 years old and made four videos of himself sexually assaulting the baby in her crib. A search of the hard drive on his home computer produced 220,000 images of child porn, 2,000 child porn videos and 150 images of the little girl.

Ahkail Demyers, 21, copped as part of a plea deal that had felony charges of sexual penetration by a foreign object and force, assault with intent to commit a sex offense during a burglary and inflicting injury on an elder adult dismissed. If Demyers had been found guilty of the original counts, he could have got 61 years to life in the can. A masseur, he was visiting a relative in an apartment complex for seniors near Main Street and Yorktown Avenue about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2015, when he approached the elderly woman and offered to give her a therapeutic massage. But once inside the apartment, he forced her into a bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her.

