Loan Moan [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

You are the online loan company that got me the money I needed lickety-split. You even kept requesting to give me more cash over the months. (I refused.) It must have come as a shock to you when I tried to pay off the remaining $21,392.98 balance and close the high-interest account. Those ever-helpful loan representatives who had the original loan process done in half an hour? Gone. Instead, I got customer-service reps who: A) were whatever the politically correct term for retarded is these days; B) acted as if transferring a call was a foreign concept; and C) would do no more than take down my payoff request and inform me that I might be getting an email reply that my request was received. With my brand-new higher credit score, I will be sure to stay away from your company should I ever need another quick loan. Don't bother with a reply.

