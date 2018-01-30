Lawsuit Filed to Stop the County's Santa Ana Riverbed Encampment Evictions

The battle over the Santa Ana Riverbed homeless encampments returned to the courts on Monday. That's when homeless advocates filed a lawsuit alleging the county is violating the civil rights of the homeless with its latest efforts to clear the area.

Seven people living along the Riverbed are named as plaintiffs as well as the Orange County Catholic Worker. The cities of Anaheim, Costa Mesa and Orange are also being sued for their anti-camping ordinances that discourage displaced homeless people from resettling there and, in many cases, pushed them to the riverbed in the first place.

The 40-page suit reads like a searing indictment of the county's misguided attempts to address the issue of homelessness. "The failure, if not the outright refusal, of Orange County and its cities to adopt positive measures to address the housing crisis and the willingness to criminalize the mere act of existing in public spaces takes a toll on the County's most vulnerable," the suit reads.