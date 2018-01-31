James Anthony Lawler Charged in Tent Fire with Homeless Pair Inside

A Santa Ana man was charged Tuesday with arson and attempted murder for a tent fire that was deliberately set with a homeless man and woman inside.

James Anthony Lawlor faces felony counts of attempted murder, arson of inhabited property, possession of flammable material as well as sentencing enhancements for premeditation and arson with an accelerant.

If convicted, the 35-year-old could be sent to state prison for seven years to life, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office, which added Lawlor's arraignment was set for next Tuesday in Santa Ana.