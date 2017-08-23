Gustavo Valencia Lopez Accused of Pointing Laser at Sheriff's Helicopter

Police say Gustavo Valencia Lopez used a "laser." Capella International

A 38-year-old Santa Ana man is accused of pointing a laser at the Orange County Sheriff’s helicopter “Duke.”

Gustavo Valencia Lopez was booked into the Santa Ana City Jail Monday on a felony charge of discharging a laser at an occupied aircraft, police say.

Gustavo Valencia Lopez Santa Ana Police Department

The "Duke" Air Support team relayed to Santa Ana police dispatchers around 8:35 p.m. Monday that a male adult was pointing a laser at the helicopter from Thornton Park. 1801 West Segerstrom.

The helicopter guided officers on the ground to the location, where a man was with his wife and two children in the playground area, where a laser pointer was found buried in the sand, police say,

Officers then arrested the man, who was identified as Lopez.

Here is video of what deputies in the air saw from the ground: