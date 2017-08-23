menu

Gustavo Valencia Lopez Accused of Pointing Laser at Sheriff's Helicopter

Gustavo Valencia Lopez Accused of Pointing Laser at Sheriff's Helicopter

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 6:52 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Police say Gustavo Valencia Lopez used a "laser."
Police say Gustavo Valencia Lopez used a "laser."
Capella International
A 38-year-old Santa Ana man is accused of pointing a laser at the Orange County Sheriff’s helicopter “Duke.”

Gustavo Valencia Lopez was booked into the Santa Ana City Jail Monday on a felony charge of discharging a laser at an occupied aircraft, police say.

The "Duke" Air Support team relayed to Santa Ana police dispatchers around 8:35 p.m. Monday that a male adult was pointing a laser at the helicopter from Thornton Park. 1801 West Segerstrom.

The helicopter guided officers on the ground to the location, where a man was with his wife and two children in the playground area, where a laser pointer was found buried in the sand, police say,

Officers then arrested the man, who was identified as Lopez.

Here is video of what deputies in the air saw from the ground:

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

