Gustavo Valencia Lopez Accused of Pointing Laser at Sheriff's Helicopter
|
Police say Gustavo Valencia Lopez used a "laser."
Capella International
A 38-year-old Santa Ana man is accused of pointing a laser at the Orange County Sheriff’s helicopter “Duke.”
Gustavo Valencia Lopez was booked into the Santa Ana City Jail Monday on a felony charge of discharging a laser at an occupied aircraft, police say.
The "Duke" Air Support team relayed to Santa Ana police dispatchers around 8:35 p.m. Monday that a male adult was pointing a laser at the helicopter from Thornton Park. 1801 West Segerstrom.
The helicopter guided officers on the ground to the location, where a man was with his wife and two children in the playground area, where a laser pointer was found buried in the sand, police say,
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Premuim Level Seating - Los Angeles Lakers
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 1:05pm
-
HEROES OF LUCHA LIBRE
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 3:00pm
Officers then arrested the man, who was identified as Lopez.
Here is video of what deputies in the air saw from the ground:
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TicketsSun., Sep. 24, 1:25pm
-
WWE Raw
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 4:30pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!