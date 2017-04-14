LA County Sex Crimes Deputy DA Facing Felonies in Orange County

EXPAND Nicole Lai Nhu Vo is due for a gaveling. Todd Mathews illustration

Considering the string of accusations against the Orange County District Attorney's office, it must be a relief that a prosecutor facing charges here works for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Nicole Lai Nhu Vo, who in LA County specializes in prosecuting sex crimes, including those with child victims, was charged in Orange County on Tuesday with six felony counts: four of filing false tax returns, one of willful failure to file a tax return and another of failing to report capital gains over $328,000 from the sale of a rental property.

If convicted, the 39-year-old Tustin resident could be sent to state prison for five years and eight months, according to the OCDA.

She is accused of filing false tax returns by claiming, under penalty of perjury, that a property she owned in Redondo Beach was her personal residence in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014. Vo willfully failed to report rental income on her tax return for the year 2012, the OCDA also alleges.

Vo is accused of not residing in the Redondo Beach property and renting it to tenants between 2010-14 and then failing to report the annual rental income on her tax returns. She also failed to report capital gains of more than $328,000 from the sale of the rental property, the OCDA claims.

The California Franchise Tax Board, which investigated the case, accuses Vo of having an unpaid tax liability of more than $25,0000 due to the fraudulent tax returns.

A court date has not yet been set for her.

