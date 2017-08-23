menu

Surveillance Images Hoped to Lead to Minh Le Anh Pham's Killers

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 6:20 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Recognize them?
Photos courtesy of Garden Grove Police Department
A A

The Garden Grove Police Department is seeking two men seen in surveillance images approaching Minh Le Anh Pham as he was using an ATM machine near where he was shot to death on Aug. 6.

Investigators believe one of the men shot 35-year-old Garden Grove resident Pham before both suspects climbed into a late model silver Nissan Xterra that left the Bank of America parking lot at 13952 Brookhurst St., says police Lt. Carl Whitney.

After shots were heard around 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 6, the Xterra with a black hood and roof rack was seen heading westbound on Westminster Avenue toward Brookhurst, Whitney says.

The silver Nissan Xterra
In hopes of producing more leads, Garden Grove police detectives released photographs of the suspect vehicle and the two males wanted in the homicide.

The scene of the crime
"The vehicle appears to be in stock condition," Whitney says. "The black hood could be aftermarket or painted as a result of recent body work."

Another look at the scene
Those distinct features could lead to the suspect vehicle and the believed killers of Pham. Witnesses can call homicide detectives, even anonymously, at 714.741.5422.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

