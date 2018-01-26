Gun Control Advocates Present Safety Training for Parents in North County

North Orange County gun safety advocates on Saturday morning kick off "training aimed at raising awareness for actions the public can take to reduce the incidence of avoidable child gun deaths and injuries."
The gun safety education program is presented from 9-11 a.m. at Brea Glenbrook Club, 1821 Greenbriar Lane, Brea. Attendance is free.
Included is Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America's “Be SMART” program, which "promotes (S)ecuring all guns in homes and vehicles, (M)odeling responsible behavior around guns, (A)sking about the presence of unsecured guns in others homes, (R)ecognizing the risks of teen suicide, and (T)elling peers to be “SMART."
Adult participants will learn safety tips to help prevent children from accessing a firearm and unintentionally shooting it. The Orange County Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence offers a similar education program called “Asking Saves Kids” (ASK).
The groups cite statistics that show 1.7 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked, and that every year, nearly 300 children 17 and under gain access to a firearm and
unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online in advance of the event here:
http://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/7612/signup/
