Gun Control Advocates Present Safety Training for Parents in North County

Matt Coker | January 26, 2018 | 6:44am
North Orange County gun safety advocates on Saturday morning kick off "training aimed at raising awareness for actions the public can take to reduce the incidence of avoidable child gun deaths and injuries."

The gun safety education program is presented from 9-11 a.m. at Brea Glenbrook Club, 1821 Greenbriar Lane, Brea. Attendance is free.

Included is Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America's “Be SMART” program, which "promotes (S)ecuring all guns in homes and vehicles, (M)odeling responsible behavior around guns, (A)sking about the presence of unsecured guns in others homes, (R)ecognizing the risks of teen suicide, and (T)elling peers to be “SMART."

Adult participants will learn safety tips to help prevent children from accessing a firearm and unintentionally shooting it. The Orange County Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence offers a similar education program called “Asking Saves Kids” (ASK).

The groups cite statistics that show 1.7 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked, and that every year, nearly 300 children 17 and under gain access to a firearm and
unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online in advance of the event here:

http://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/7612/signup/

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

