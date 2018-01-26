Gun Control Advocates Present Safety Training for Parents in North County

North Orange County gun safety advocates on Saturday morning kick off "training aimed at raising awareness for actions the public can take to reduce the incidence of avoidable child gun deaths and injuries."

The gun safety education program is presented from 9-11 a.m. at Brea Glenbrook Club, 1821 Greenbriar Lane, Brea. Attendance is free.

Included is Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America's “Be SMART” program, which "promotes (S)ecuring all guns in homes and vehicles, (M)odeling responsible behavior around guns, (A)sking about the presence of unsecured guns in others homes, (R)ecognizing the risks of teen suicide, and (T)elling peers to be “SMART."