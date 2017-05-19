Kid Dodger [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
You were the shrimpy guy loudly bragging to his co-workers that not only are you never going to get married, but you also actually have a policy of dumping women as soon as they mention kids. You took out your phone and showed off a photo of one girl you'd started dating again after she took three years off to go have a baby, get married and get divorced. Now the kid isn't your problem, you laughed. You try hard, but you laugh too loud to not seem sad. As a happily married father who never regrets a single day of parenthood, you also made my day.
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Orange County Soccer Club v Seattle Sounders FC 2
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 5:00pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
TicketsWed., Jun. 28, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Los Angeles Dodgers
TicketsWed., Jun. 28, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Jun. 30, 7:07pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!