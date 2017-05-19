Kid Dodger [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

You were the shrimpy guy loudly bragging to his co-workers that not only are you never going to get married, but you also actually have a policy of dumping women as soon as they mention kids. You took out your phone and showed off a photo of one girl you'd started dating again after she took three years off to go have a baby, get married and get divorced. Now the kid isn't your problem, you laughed. You try hard, but you laugh too loud to not seem sad. As a happily married father who never regrets a single day of parenthood, you also made my day.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.