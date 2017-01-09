Keith Richards is Not Dead [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
Legendary OC musician Gabby Gaborno dived into the great slam pit in the sky just as Luke McGarry's latest Orange Feathers hit the presses; hence, the Cadillac Tramps/Manic Hispanic jefe didn't get his name included in the music luminaries that left us in 2016. Luke, as usual, is too much of a savage to offer an artist statement, but as a musician himself, I know Luke remains bewildered as to why so much talent is leaving us...and how the hell Keith Richards remains!
