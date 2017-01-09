menu

Keith Richards is Not Dead [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


Keith Richards is Not Dead [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Monday, January 9, 2017 at 7:24 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Legendary OC musician Gabby Gaborno dived into the great slam pit in the sky just as Luke McGarry's latest Orange Feathers hit the presses; hence, the Cadillac Tramps/Manic Hispanic jefe didn't get his name included in the music luminaries that left us in 2016. Luke, as usual, is too much of a savage to offer an artist statement, but as a musician himself, I know Luke remains bewildered as to why so much talent is leaving us...and how the hell Keith Richards remains!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

