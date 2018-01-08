Hans Keirstead Slips Up in Race to Unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

With so many Democrats trying to send Rep. Dana Rohrabacher into retirement—Hans Keirstead, Michael Kotick, Laura Oatman, Rachel Payne, Boyd Roberts, Harley Rouda, Omar Siddiqui and Anthony Zarkades—about all an ABD (Anyone But Dana) voter can do is wait for one of the challengers to slip up.

Keirstead is regarded as one of the frontrunners, having enjoyed some wind at his back thanks to Hillary Clinton having beat Donald Trump in the 48th congressional district in November 2016, Rohrabacher's involvement in Robert Mueller's Russia election meddling investigation, and the respected Cook Report's assessment that Keirstead is the candidate to beat in the primary despite real estate businessman Rouda having slightly more campaign cash.

However, some of that may have been undone by something Keirstead said at a local Democratic Party meeting in November, when the prominent cancer researcher was asked which congressional committees he could sit on that would help the 48th district, which covers a large swath of the Orange County coastline.