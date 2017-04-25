Donald Trump Graded on First 100 Days as President by CSUF Professors

How's he doing? Kevin Warn

Donald Trump says grading him on his first 100 days as president is "ridiculous," but that will not stop "a distinguished panel" of Cal State Fullerton professors from giving it a go anyway.

Moderator Stephen Stambough, a CSUF political science professor, moderates the discussion with his colleagues Matthew Jarvis, Alyssa Samek, Alexei Shevchenko, Scott J. Spitzer and David Traven at Fullerton Public Library on Monday.

They vow to "go beyond the personalities and sound bites to examine the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency and suggest what to expect next."

Jarvis is an associate professor of political science who received his B.A. in political science and chemistry from Williams College, and received his M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from UC Berkeley. His research interests include Congress, elections, research methods, voting technology, public opinion and veto politics.

Samek is an assistant professor of rhetorical studies in the Human Communication Studies department, researching gender, sexuality, identity and power in contemporary and historical political culture and public discourse.

Shevchenko specializes in American, Russian and Chinese foreign policy, with his research having been published in International Organization, International Security and several edited volumes.

Spitzer, an associate professor of political science, researches the U.S. presidency, racial politics and social welfare policymaking.

Traven, another assistant professor of political science, has research and teaching interests in international law, international security and the laws of armed conflict.

Stambough has published several books and articles about U.S. elections and is the founding director of the Cal State DC Scholars program and serves as a faculty mentor for the CSUF Titans baseball team.

The roundtable panel begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Conference Center Community Room of the Fullerton Public Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. This event is free to the public and registration is not required, but space is limited so attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get the best seats. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the program are asked to notify library staff prior to Monday.

