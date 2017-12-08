 


Keep On Tramping [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul

Keep On Tramping [Hey, You!]

Anonymous | December 8, 2017 | 6:00am
You are the possibly schizophrenic homeless guy who carries his belongings in a large sack and who passes my house at least once or twice per day. Occasionally, I hear you screaming in the alley, but I've learned to know you are just raving at the voices in your head, not trying to scare anybody. You don't even seem aware of the other people on the street. I've seen you all over my city, up to several miles away from my house, and you're always marching along somewhere. I just realized I've never not seen you walking, and I have no idea where you're headed. For some reason, I'm scared of the day you don't show up.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.

