Independence Weekend DUI Patrols: Anaheim, Newport Beach, OCSD Areas
|
Just because these are lit doesn't mean you should be, especially before driving.
Photo by flickr user ercwttmn
We know that at least within the boundaries of Anaheim, Newport Beach, Orange County unincorporated areas and sheriff's department contract cities there will be extra officers on roads looking specifically for drunken or drugged drivers tonight through early Tuesday.
That is because the Anaheim and Newport Beach police departments and Orange County Sheriff's Department separately announced Independence Day weekend saturation patrols.
Each agency will be staffed up with officers and deputies on regular patrol duties, which can get hairy given the amount of illegal fireworks currently blasting throughout the County of Orange. But what saturation patrols do is put additional personnel on streets known for DUIs and booze- or drug-related driving accidents or deaths.
These operations will run Friday through Monday, from 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Each department gets operation funding from California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
