Independence Weekend DUI Patrols: Anaheim, Newport Beach, OCSD Areas

Irvine Checkpoint Saturday Night; Bike, Pedestrian, Motorcycle Ops All Weekend


  • MVN

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 5:43 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Just because these are lit doesn't mean you should be, especially before driving.
Photo by flickr user ercwttmn
We know that at least within the boundaries of Anaheim, Newport Beach, Orange County unincorporated areas and sheriff's department contract cities there will be extra officers on roads looking specifically for drunken or drugged drivers tonight through early Tuesday.

That is because the Anaheim and Newport Beach police departments and Orange County Sheriff's Department separately announced Independence Day weekend saturation patrols.

Each agency will be staffed up with officers and deputies on regular patrol duties, which can get hairy given the amount of illegal fireworks currently blasting throughout the County of Orange. But what saturation patrols do is put additional personnel on streets known for DUIs and booze- or drug-related driving accidents or deaths.

These operations will run Friday through Monday, from 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Each department gets operation funding from California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

