menu

Judge Denies Class-Action Status for Lawsuit Against Barkworks Stores

Dennis Rodman Pleads Guilty to Being Wrong-Way Driver in Freeway Wreck


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Judge Denies Class-Action Status for Lawsuit Against Barkworks Stores

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 6:58 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Animal rights activists have been demonstrating against Barkworks for years.
Animal rights activists have been demonstrating against Barkworks for years.
Facebook/Boycott Barkworks Pet Stores
A A

Animal activists have succeeded in drawng protests, lawsuits and media coverage to the Barkworks pet store chain in Orange County, where there are allegations of dogs from puppy mills being sold.

But the chain's Los Angeles-based attorney says Barkworks just scored a legal win.

Daniel Silverman, Celeste Brecht, Matthew Gurvitz and Melissa McLaughlin successfully defeated a Motion for Class Certification despite going against six plaintiff lawyers and the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

The plaintiffs were seeking to certify a class of all California customers of Chien et Chat, Inc. (Barkworks Pet Stores) from 2009 to the present based on claims that store policies, business practices and intentional misrepresentations misled customers to purchase puppies that were sick at the time of sale.

Upcoming Events

However, Judge Thierry Colaw in the Complex Division of the Orange County Superior Court denied the motion. Whether a particular puppy was sick at the time of sale, and whether that illness was the result of Barkworks’ conduct, presented too many individualized questions to make class certification appropriate, the judge ruled.

Colaw found the plaintiffs did not present any method for identifying which Barkworks’ customers suffered harm and concluded that class-action status would not make trying the case easier for the court or the jury.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >