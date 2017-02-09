Joseph Frank Garcia of Orange is Found Shot Dead in Santa Ana

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Santa Ana homicide detectives today are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man who was found behind a grocery store Wednesday night.

Joseph Frank Garcia of Orange is the deceased, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

He was found by officers responding to a 10:29 p.m. call of a man down in the rear alley behind Food for Less near First Street and Grand Avenue, police say.

Garcia, who was unresponsive, was treated by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene at 10:37 p.m., police say.

No motive for the shooting is known, and anyone with information that can help Santa Ana homicide detectives is asked to call 714.245.8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers takes anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

