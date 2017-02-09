menu

Joseph Frank Garcia of Orange is Found Shot Dead in Santa Ana

Joseph Frank Garcia of Orange is Found Shot Dead in Santa Ana

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 12:22 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Santa Ana homicide detectives today are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man who was found behind a grocery store Wednesday night.

Joseph Frank Garcia of Orange is the deceased, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

He was found by officers responding to a 10:29 p.m. call of a man down in the rear alley behind Food for Less near First Street and Grand Avenue, police say.

Garcia, who was unresponsive, was treated by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene at 10:37 p.m., police say.

No motive for the shooting is known, and anyone with information that can help Santa Ana homicide detectives is asked to call 714.245.8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers takes anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

