Jeff Edward Reece Gets 4 Years for Live Streaming Bomb Making in Anaheim
|
Jeff Edward Reece
Orange County District Attorney's office
A 34-year-old man who live streamed himself making a bomb in his Anaheim mobile home last October has been sentenced to four years in state prison.
Jeff Edward Reece pleaded guilty last week to felony counts of possession of an explosive and attempted arson of an inhabited property.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Reece made threats and turned on his stove burners, filling his mobile home with gas, while streaming video of the event on Facebook Live, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.
The stunt prompted a call to dispatchers from a concerned person, and officers who responded to Reece's Coronet Avenue residence evacuated neighboring mobile homes, Anaheim Police said at the time.
Reece continued making his Molotov cocktail, but after two hours of negotiation with Anaheim cops he surrendered and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of burns.
He pleaded not guilty to charges against him at his November arraignment.
