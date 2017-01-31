menu

Jeff Edward Reece Gets 4 Years for Live Streaming Bomb Making in Anaheim

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 5:47 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Jeff Edward Reece
Jeff Edward Reece
Orange County District Attorney's office
A 34-year-old man who live streamed himself making a bomb in his Anaheim mobile home last October has been sentenced to four years in state prison.

Jeff Edward Reece pleaded guilty last week to felony counts of possession of an explosive and attempted arson of an inhabited property.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Reece made threats and turned on his stove burners, filling his mobile home with gas, while streaming video of the event on Facebook Live, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

The stunt prompted a call to dispatchers from a concerned person, and officers who responded to Reece's Coronet Avenue residence evacuated neighboring mobile homes, Anaheim Police said at the time.

Reece continued making his Molotov cocktail, but after two hours of negotiation with Anaheim cops he surrendered and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of burns.

He pleaded not guilty to charges against him at his November arraignment.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

