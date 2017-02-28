menu

Irvine Jewish Community Center Among Wave of Bomb Threats

Irvine Jewish Community Center Among Wave of Bomb Threats

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 8:11 a.m.
By Matt Coker
An Orange County Jewish community center has joined a growing list of similar facilities across the country that have received bomb threats.

The Merage Jewish Community Center and Tarbut V'Torah school, both at 1 Federation Way, Irvine, were evacuated around 4:40 p.m. Monday after someone called threatening to bomb the property, according to police.

About 1,000 people were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported, states an Irvine Police Department advisory. Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb-sniffing dogs searched the location and nothing suspicious was found.

Based on published reports, the Irvine JCC was among several around the nation that were part of a second wave of telephoned bomb threats in recent days, including the one in West Hollywood. Authorities believe these may be part of an organized effort and that some calls are actually originating overseas.

However, Irvine police say they do not have enough evidence yet to tie the local call to the others around the country. Anyone with information that can help investigators fill in the holes is asked to call Irvine Police Detective Michael Moore at 949.724.7316.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

