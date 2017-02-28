Irvine Jewish Community Center Among Wave of Bomb Threats

Not what you want to see at your school. Qwik Tape

An Orange County Jewish community center has joined a growing list of similar facilities across the country that have received bomb threats.

The Merage Jewish Community Center and Tarbut V'Torah school, both at 1 Federation Way, Irvine, were evacuated around 4:40 p.m. Monday after someone called threatening to bomb the property, according to police.

About 1,000 people were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported, states an Irvine Police Department advisory. Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb-sniffing dogs searched the location and nothing suspicious was found.

Based on published reports, the Irvine JCC was among several around the nation that were part of a second wave of telephoned bomb threats in recent days, including the one in West Hollywood. Authorities believe these may be part of an organized effort and that some calls are actually originating overseas.

However, Irvine police say they do not have enough evidence yet to tie the local call to the others around the country. Anyone with information that can help investigators fill in the holes is asked to call Irvine Police Detective Michael Moore at 949.724.7316.

