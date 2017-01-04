Hyundai Unveils Google Assistant Voice Command Feature Today

EXPAND Cars to get even smarter today. Hyundai Motor America Inc.

Fountain Valley's Hyundai Motor America is set to unveil a new feature today that allows drivers to control various functions through Google Assistant voice commands.

The company is scheduled to showcase the integration at an annual media event in Las Vegas that precedes CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, reports Orange County Business Journal.

Drivers who link Google Assistant to their Hyundai Blue Link Account will reportedly be able to use voice commands to find restaurants, start the vehicle remotely, activate horns or lights, inquire about weather and traffic conditions, send addresses to the car’s navigation system and, if it is a plug-in hybrid, charge the battery.

At November's Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai debuted similar features that enable owners of its entire 2017 lineup to activate voice commands through an Amazon Echo speaker-equipped home or office, the OCBJ reports.

