How-to Coming on Orange County Immigrants Surviving Trump's Presidency

Trump won't be back in Costa Mesa Thursday, but his budding legacy will be. Kevin Warn/OC Weekly

With Donald Trump's presidential reign beginning next week, what is at stake for Orange County's "vulnerable communities"—a reference to those with heavy immigrant populations—will be kicked around at a law school forum Thursday afternoon.

Scheduled to participate are representatives of 26 local groups, including bar associations, Resilience Orange County, all four OC law schools, university Asian-American Studies departments, Asian Americans Advancing Justice's Orange County and Los Angeles chapters and the Anaheim-based Council on American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles office (CAIR-LA).

Hussam Ayloush CAIR-LA

Among the panelists are: Hussam Ayloush, CAIR-LA's executive director; Sylvia Kim, Orange County regional director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Orange County (AAAJ-OC); and Jennifer Koh, law professor and Immigration Clinic director at Western State College of Law.

Also, Stewart Kwoh, president, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles; Stephen Lee, law professor at UC Irvine; and Carlos Perea, Policy and Programs director, Resilience Orange County.

Besides identifying what is at stake for vulnerable communities in Orange County, these experts will share ways people can be protected and justice can be advanced under the new administration.

The forum runs from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the Moot Court Room at Whittier Law School, 3333 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa.

