menu

How-to Coming on Orange County Immigrants Surviving Trump's Presidency

Is a Hate Crime Registry Like a Sex Offender Database Coming to Cali?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

How-to Coming on Orange County Immigrants Surviving Trump's Presidency

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 8:56 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Trump won't be back in Costa Mesa Thursday, but his budding legacy will be.
Trump won't be back in Costa Mesa Thursday, but his budding legacy will be.
Kevin Warn/OC Weekly
A A

With Donald Trump's presidential reign beginning next week, what is at stake for Orange County's "vulnerable communities"—a reference to those with heavy immigrant populations—will be kicked around at a law school forum Thursday afternoon.

Scheduled to participate are representatives of 26 local groups, including bar associations, Resilience Orange County, all four OC law schools, university Asian-American Studies departments, Asian Americans Advancing Justice's Orange County and Los Angeles chapters and the Anaheim-based Council on American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles office (CAIR-LA).

Among the panelists are: Hussam Ayloush, CAIR-LA's executive director; Sylvia Kim, Orange County regional director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Orange County (AAAJ-OC); and Jennifer Koh, law professor and Immigration Clinic director at Western State College of Law.

Also, Stewart Kwoh, president, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles; Stephen Lee, law professor at UC Irvine; and Carlos Perea, Policy and Programs director, Resilience Orange County.

Upcoming Events

Besides identifying what is at stake for vulnerable communities in Orange County, these experts will share ways people can be protected and justice can be advanced under the new administration.

The forum runs from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the Moot Court Room at Whittier Law School, 3333 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >