menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 21 - How Do Writers Write Orange County?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 21 - How Do Writers Write Orange County?

Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:16 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 21 - How Do Writers Write Orange County?
A A


Welcome to episode 21 of OC Speakly. On this episode we are talking about the new anthology Orange County: A Literary Field Guide. Gustavo reads a bit from his foreword and challenges listeners to hunt the OC Weekly archives for a chance to win a copy. One of the editors, Andrew Tonkovich, speaks with Field Guide contributor Victoria Patterson about her writing career. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we talk burgers in the food review. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Orange County: A Literary Field Guide

Find the author of a quote from a 1996 article for a chance to win a copy.

Related Stories

Interview: Victoria Patterson

Hey You! - A Heartfelt Colonoscopy

Food review - TK Burgers

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Web Site

Upcoming Events

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >