OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 21 - How Do Writers Write Orange County?
Welcome to episode 21 of OC Speakly. On this episode we are talking about the new anthology Orange County: A Literary Field Guide. Gustavo reads a bit from his foreword and challenges listeners to hunt the OC Weekly archives for a chance to win a copy. One of the editors, Andrew Tonkovich, speaks with Field Guide contributor Victoria Patterson about her writing career. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we talk burgers in the food review. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Orange County: A Literary Field Guide
Find the author of a quote from a 1996 article for a chance to win a copy.
Interview: Victoria Patterson
Hey You! - A Heartfelt Colonoscopy
Food review - TK Burgers
- Exactly Why Is TK Burger So Damn Good?!?!?!?! (OC Weekly article)
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
