OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 22: Why Is Housing in Orange County So Unaffordable?

Welcome to episode 22 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss affordable housing, or the lack thereof. Gabriel San Román talks with Marilynn Montaño, ex-Weekly intern and volunteer at Resilience OC about housing, immigration and the struggles a lot of families face in Orange County. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review the old-school classic Cal-Mex of 301 Cafe in Placentia. Enjoy!
Show notes:
- Listing shortage bumps home prices last month (OC Register)
- Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County More Juvenile than its Subject Matter (OC Weekly)
Interview - Marilynn Montaño
- Resilience OC
- Report: Santa Ana's Lacy Barrio "In Crisis" Due to Mega-Overcrowding, Gentrification (OC Weekly)
- Lacy in Crisis and in Action: A report on housing and tenant conditions in the Lacy neighborhood of Santa Ana, California (PDF)
Hey You! - Get Out!
Food Review - 301 Cafe
- 301 Cafe is a Cal-Mex Shrine (OC Weekly Review)
- Location
