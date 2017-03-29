menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 22: Why Is Housing in Orange County So Unaffordable?

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 22: Why Is Housing in Orange County So Unaffordable?

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 7:53 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Welcome to episode 22 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss affordable housing, or the lack thereof. Gabriel San Román talks with Marilynn Montaño, ex-Weekly intern and volunteer at Resilience OC about housing, immigration and the struggles a lot of families face in Orange County. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review the old-school classic Cal-Mex of 301 Cafe in Placentia. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Interview - Marilynn Montaño

Hey You! - Get Out!

Food Review - 301 Cafe

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

