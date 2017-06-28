menu

Homeless Win Partial Victory in Lawsuit Against City of Laguna Beach

State Budget Includes $15 Million for West Coyote Hills Purchase


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Homeless Win Partial Victory in Lawsuit Against City of Laguna Beach

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 6:16 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Get a room!
Get a room!
Photo by flickr user Orange County Archives
A A

The homeless of Laguna Beach scored a victory in their federal lawsuit against the city.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Guilford ruled Monday that transportation to Laguna Beach’s sole shelter is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

Click here to read the summary judgment.

The ACLU Foundation of Southern California and the Paul Hastings law firm, on behalf of Laguna Beach's homeless, are suing the city, claiming several parts of its homeless program violate federal standards for accessibility. The trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 1.

Upcoming Events

Guilford ruled the van used to transport homeless people about two miles from the city center to the shelter violates federal standards because it lacks ramps and lifts, which can be critical because many users have physical or mental disabilities.

The judge has also ruled that the remaining issues in the lawsuit will be tried as a class action that represents all people with disabilities in Laguna Beach experiencing homelessness. But Guilford found there was insufficient evidence to establish police ticketing people for sleeping in public overnight violates the constitutional rights of the homeless.

While noting the latter issue can be appealed, the ACLU SoCal expressed satisfaction with the judge's other rulings.

"This is important because of the growing problem of homelessness in one of the wealthiest enclaves in Southern California,” said Eve Garrow, homelessness policy analyst with the ACLU SoCal. “The reality is that Laguna Beach has adopted a strategy that punishes disabled individuals merely for falling on hard times."

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >