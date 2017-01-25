menu

Homeless Man Found Stabbed to Death Near Anaheim Bus Stop

Homeless Man Found Stabbed to Death Near Anaheim Bus Stop

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A homeless man was found stabbed to death near an Anaheim bus stop early this morning.

Police were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of West Ball Road and East Magnolia Avenue.

There, officers found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no known suspect or motive in the slaying, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help homicide detectives is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers, even anonymously, at 855.847.6227.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

