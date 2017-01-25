Homeless Man Found Stabbed to Death Near Anaheim Bus Stop

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A homeless man was found stabbed to death near an Anaheim bus stop early this morning.

Police were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of West Ball Road and East Magnolia Avenue.

There, officers found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no known suspect or motive in the slaying, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help homicide detectives is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers, even anonymously, at 855.847.6227.

