Homeless Man Dead and Second Held After Anaheim Riverbed Fight
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A homeless man was found beaten to death in an Anaheim flood control channel Thursday afternoon and a second was taken in for questioning last night, according to police.
Neither has been identified.
A Brookhurst Junior High School teacher contacted the Anaheim Police Department around 3:40 p.m. to report that several students had seen two men fighting in the riverbed south of the 5 freeway and east of Valley Street.
The victim was found in the area of 704 N. Valley St., according to the county coroner.
Police say the dead man and presumed suspect knew one another, but the investigation into a motive continues.
