Homeless Man Dead and Second Held After Anaheim Riverbed Fight

Anaheim Mayor Sounds Call to Meet Any Future Austerity with Kindness


Homeless Man Dead and Second Held After Anaheim Riverbed Fight

Friday, February 10, 2017 at 8:51 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

A homeless man was found beaten to death in an Anaheim flood control channel Thursday afternoon and a second was taken in for questioning last night, according to police.

Neither has been identified.

A Brookhurst Junior High School teacher contacted the Anaheim Police Department around 3:40 p.m. to report that several students had seen two men fighting in the riverbed south of the 5 freeway and east of Valley Street.

The victim was found in the area of 704 N. Valley St., according to the county coroner.

Police say the dead man and presumed suspect knew one another, but the investigation into a motive continues.

Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

