menu

Marvin Magallanes Held in Anaheim Stabbing Murders of 2 Homeless Men

Convicted Molesters and Enabler, Accused Child Rapist, Porn Collector and More


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Marvin Magallanes Held in Anaheim Stabbing Murders of 2 Homeless Men

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 1:52 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Marvin Magallanes Held in Anaheim Stabbing Murders of 2 Homeless Men (2)EXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

A 25-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested for allegedly murdering two homeless men, one in January and the other in October, according to police, who fear there may be more victims.

Marvin Magallanes came to the front counter of the Anaheim Police Department on Friday to confess to the unsolved murder of Sabah Alsaad, a 49-year old homeless man, says Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

Alsaad was found stabbed to death in the 1200 block of South Magnolia Avenue during the early morning hours of Jan. 25.

But Wyatt says Magallanes has also been linked by forencic evidence to the unsolved murder of Onosai Tavita, a 52-year-old homeless man who was found stabbed to death in the 900 block of South Euclid Street early the morning of Oct. 27, 2016.

Upcoming Events

Forensic evidence also ties Magallanes to the Alsaad slaying, Wyatt adds. The suspect is being held without bail in Orange County Jail on two counts of special circumstances murder.

Meanwhile, Anaheim Police detectives are in contact with their colleagues in other jurisdictions to determine whether Magallanes has been involved in other unsolved murders, Wyatt says. Anyone with information about the identified or unidentified crimes tied to the suspect can leave anonymous tips with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.TIP.OCCS or via www.occrimestoppers.org.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >