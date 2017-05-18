Marvin Magallanes Held in Anaheim Stabbing Murders of 2 Homeless Men
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A 25-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested for allegedly murdering two homeless men, one in January and the other in October, according to police, who fear there may be more victims.
Marvin Magallanes came to the front counter of the Anaheim Police Department on Friday to confess to the unsolved murder of Sabah Alsaad, a 49-year old homeless man, says Sgt. Daron Wyatt.
Alsaad was found stabbed to death in the 1200 block of South Magnolia Avenue during the early morning hours of Jan. 25.
But Wyatt says Magallanes has also been linked by forencic evidence to the unsolved murder of Onosai Tavita, a 52-year-old homeless man who was found stabbed to death in the 900 block of South Euclid Street early the morning of Oct. 27, 2016.
Forensic evidence also ties Magallanes to the Alsaad slaying, Wyatt adds. The suspect is being held without bail in Orange County Jail on two counts of special circumstances murder.
Meanwhile, Anaheim Police detectives are in contact with their colleagues in other jurisdictions to determine whether Magallanes has been involved in other unsolved murders, Wyatt says. Anyone with information about the identified or unidentified crimes tied to the suspect can leave anonymous tips with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.TIP.OCCS or via www.occrimestoppers.org.
