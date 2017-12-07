Holiday Horrors 2017!

It's our annual illustrated issue of just how wrong the holidays can go! Click away!
• Hunted: My New Year's Eve Nightmare
• An Octogenarian's Harrowing Hungarian Holiday Tale
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
• Holiday Horror Stories (With John Waters)
• The Most Glorious Christmas Ever
And don't miss How My View of Christmas Changed Over the Years!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!