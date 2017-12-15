Holiday Anti-DUI Push Starts Tonight with Checkpoints in Tustin, Stanton, Anaheim

Someone take the keys to his sleigh.

DUI checkpoints are scheduled tonight in Stanton, Anaheim and Tustin.

The Stanton operation runs from 7 p.m. through 3 a.m., announced the Orange County Sheriff's Department, which did not release the exact location. The OCSD coverage area includes Stanton under a contract with the city.

Anaheim's checkpoint will be up from 8 p.m. through 3 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard and La Palma Avenue, the police department'a Traffic Unit announced.

The Tustin Police Department did not release the location or time frame of its operation tonight.

Be on the lookout. Orange County Sheriff's Department

Officers manning checkpoints in all three cities will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment among drivers.

Meanwhile, the OCSD and Newport Beach Police Department are among the law enforcement agencies that tonight kick off a special year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Running through Jan. 1, the 18-day campaign aims to increase education about the dangers of impaired driving and enforcement that can lead to DUI arrests.

The NBPD also announced it will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 22. Come back here for more details on that next week.

Funding for the anti-DUI operations of the OCSD and each city's police department comes from separate OTS grants, through the NHTSA.

