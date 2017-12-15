 


Someone take the keys to his sleigh.
Scott Feinblatt

Holiday Anti-DUI Push Starts Tonight with Checkpoints in Tustin, Stanton, Anaheim

Matt Coker | December 15, 2017 | 5:10am
AA

DUI checkpoints are scheduled tonight in Stanton, Anaheim and Tustin.

The Stanton operation runs from 7 p.m. through 3 a.m., announced the Orange County Sheriff's Department, which did not release the exact location. The OCSD coverage area includes Stanton under a contract with the city.

Anaheim's checkpoint will be up from 8 p.m. through 3 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard and La Palma Avenue, the police department'a Traffic Unit announced.

The Tustin Police Department did not release the location or time frame of its operation tonight.

Officers manning checkpoints in all three cities will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment among drivers.

Meanwhile, the OCSD and Newport Beach Police Department are among the law enforcement agencies that tonight kick off a special year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Running through Jan. 1, the 18-day campaign aims to increase education about the dangers of impaired driving and enforcement that can lead to DUI arrests.

The NBPD also announced it will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 22. Come back here for more details on that next week.

Funding for the anti-DUI operations of the OCSD and each city's police department comes from separate OTS grants, through the NHTSA.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

