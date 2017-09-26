menu

Louis Justin Diaz Fatally Run Over After Centennial Park Fight in Santa Ana

Failures, Thefts and Lies, Lies, Lies: 4 Orange County Lawyers Are Disbarred


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Louis Justin Diaz Fatally Run Over After Centennial Park Fight in Santa Ana

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 8:31 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Louis Justin Diaz Fatally Run Over After Centennial Park Fight in Santa AnaEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

A fight in the parking lot near a soccer game at Centennial Park Monday night escalated to a 22-year-old man being fatally run over in a hit-and-run, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victim was identified as Louis Justin Diaz of Santa Ana.

Police got the call at 7:06 p.m. about a hit-and-run with a man down in the park's parking lot at 3000 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana.

Officers arrived to find Diaz, who was soon treated by Orange County Fire Authority medics before being rushed to a local trauma center, where doctors declared him deceased a short time later, police say.

Upcoming Events

Dozens of people were in the park at the time of the incident, and police were seen questioning those on the soccer field. It is unclear if a game had anything to do with the altercation that followed; no motive has been revealed. You may recall a brawl broke out at halftime of the Pumas vs. America soccer game in June at Eddie West Field in Santa Ana.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >