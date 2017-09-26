Louis Justin Diaz Fatally Run Over After Centennial Park Fight in Santa Ana

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A fight in the parking lot near a soccer game at Centennial Park Monday night escalated to a 22-year-old man being fatally run over in a hit-and-run, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victim was identified as Louis Justin Diaz of Santa Ana.

Police got the call at 7:06 p.m. about a hit-and-run with a man down in the park's parking lot at 3000 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana.

Officers arrived to find Diaz, who was soon treated by Orange County Fire Authority medics before being rushed to a local trauma center, where doctors declared him deceased a short time later, police say.

Dozens of people were in the park at the time of the incident, and police were seen questioning those on the soccer field. It is unclear if a game had anything to do with the altercation that followed; no motive has been revealed. You may recall a brawl broke out at halftime of the Pumas vs. America soccer game in June at Eddie West Field in Santa Ana.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

