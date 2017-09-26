Louis Justin Diaz Fatally Run Over After Centennial Park Fight in Santa Ana
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A fight in the parking lot near a soccer game at Centennial Park Monday night escalated to a 22-year-old man being fatally run over in a hit-and-run, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
The victim was identified as Louis Justin Diaz of Santa Ana.
Police got the call at 7:06 p.m. about a hit-and-run with a man down in the park's parking lot at 3000 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana.
Officers arrived to find Diaz, who was soon treated by Orange County Fire Authority medics before being rushed to a local trauma center, where doctors declared him deceased a short time later, police say.
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks
TicketsThu., Nov. 9, 7:00pm
-
WWE Presents NXT Live!
TicketsSat., Nov. 11, 6:00pm
-
PBR: Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour
TicketsSat., Nov. 11, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
TicketsSun., Nov. 12, 5:00pm
Dozens of people were in the park at the time of the incident, and police were seen questioning those on the soccer field. It is unclear if a game had anything to do with the altercation that followed; no motive has been revealed. You may recall a brawl broke out at halftime of the Pumas vs. America soccer game in June at Eddie West Field in Santa Ana.
Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Lucha VaVOOM! (18+)
TicketsFri., Oct. 27, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
TicketsWed., Nov. 1, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators
TicketsFri., Nov. 3, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings
TicketsTue., Nov. 7, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!