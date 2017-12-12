LA Weekly Interim Editor Hillel Aron Suspended Over "Extremely Offensive" Tweets

It seems that the new LA Weekly owners are doing everything they can to make up for their missteps since they laid off the majority of their editorial staff on Nov. 29. As a way to hopefully make peace with the #BoycottLAWeekly-iers, Brian Calle and David Welch moved staff writer Hillel Aron—the only editorial staffer Semanal Media didn't lay off— to interim Editor-in-Chief of the paper. But the Wrap revealed in an interview with Aron that he and Calle had a preexisting relationship before the purchase and knew he wasn't going to be laid off. After a deep dive into Aron's tweets (you can read them below) his tasteless attempts at humor has shunned him to the dunces corner. As of today, according to Spin, he's been suspended, therefore leaving LA Weekly with no editorial staff what-so-ever to write new content for the blog or put out an actual paper with new new content.

"LA Weekly has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. Past comments posted by Hillel Aron on Twitter that have come to our attention over the last 24 hours are extremely offensive and unacceptable,” the statement said. “They are not in line with LA Weekly's values and do not reflect the views of our team. As of today, Mr. Aron has been suspended without pay while an investigation is underway."

As of now, dozens of major advertisers have pulled their dollars from the paper's back pages and events. "Sips and Sweets 2017" was scheduled to be held at the Petersen Automotive Museum last Saturday but was cancelled due to sponsors pulling out of the event. They've lost a lot of money and are continuing to, as KCRW and the Ace Hotel are two other major advertisers who cancelled their advertising contracts with the Weekly. Semanal Media also just hired the crisis PR team Sunshine & Sachs, well known for their work with Harvey Weinstein.

Considering they don't have no editorial team, it'll be interesting to see if the new owners put out a paper this week. But what we can discern from the situation is that the future of LA Weekly doesn't look so good.

