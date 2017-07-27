Brandon Ricardo Pascual Accused of Scary Hijab Hate Crimes in Irvine

menu

Michelle Hadley Sues Anaheim and Couple Over Jail Stay, Rape Fantasy Story


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 9:24 a.m.
By Matt Coker
From "I Stand with Hijabis" Night at the Islamic Society of Orange CountyEXPAND
From "I Stand with Hijabis" Night at the Islamic Society of Orange County
Cynthia Rebolledo
UPDATE, JULY 27, 9:24 A.M.: The Orange County District Attorney’s office just announced the filing of felony charges against Irvine resident Brandon Ricardo Pascual.

He faces two felony counts of assault-hate crime with ability to cause injury and the possibility of three years in state prison. The OCDA confirms that the two women victims are Muslim and that Pascual allegedly yelled an anti-Islamic expletive at them. He is also accused of momentarily blocking their car in the Target parking lot with his Camry, which prevented them from leaving. Pascual, the OCDA says, was identified through surveillance footage as well as the partial license plate number the women reported to the Irvine Police Department.

ORIGINAL POST, JULY 27, 7:59 A.M.: A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of hate crimes for religious slurs yelled at a woman wearing a hijab and another woman in Irvine.

Brandon Ricardo Pascual was booked at the Irvine Police Department Wednesday following a months-long investigation, according to spokeswoman Kim Mohr.

The women were leaving the Target store at 3750 Barranca Parkway around 8 p.m. on March 1 when a silver Toyota Camry pulled up alongside them and the driver made the religious slur, said Mohr, who added one victim was wearing a hijab or headdress traditionally worn by Muslim women.

The incident got scarier: Moments after the women got into their car and drove away from Target, they heard a clanking sound while stopped at a traffic light on Culver Drive and Alton Parkway. The same Toyota Camry was now alongside the women’s car, and the same driver was throwing coins at them through an open window, Mohr said.

The passenger was struck by a coin but uninjured, and both managed to get a partial license plate number before the Camry disappeared.

The partial plate was given to police, Mohr said, and that information eventually helped lead detectives to Pascual.

However, the investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact IPD Detective Leticia Hernandez at 949.724.7245 or via email at lhernandez@cityofirvine.org.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

