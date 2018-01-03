Memorial Fund Helps Three Children of the Late Shannon Pearce Likens

Funds raised will be used to purchase bonds and CDs that the children of the late Shannon Pearce Likens can use toward their future educations and other personal needs, according to her family.

Likens, 38, was murdered in her Santa Ana apartment on Dec. 16. Her live-in boyfriend, 39-year-old Prentis John Hill, has been charged with the slaying.

Here is the pitch to give to the memorial fund that is to be administered by the victim's father and brother:

She is survived by her three young children, Quinn (8), Logan (6), and Riann (2). While we cannot bring back their mother, we can help make their lives easier by contributing to their education and future needs.

Our daughter Shannon Pearce Likens’ life was cut short in a tragic act of violence on Saturday, December 16th at 1130 in Santa Ana. The man who murdered her is currently in jail on murder charges. She is survived by her three amazing children, Quinn, Logan and Riann, as well as her three brothers, and Mike and me.



The eulogy Mike Pearce delivered for his sister Shannon follows:

When we were kids, one of Shannon’s favorite movies was The Little Mermaid. We watched that movie countless numbers of times. It was a great animated movie, with catchy songs and characters.

Well, a few days ago some of us were sitting around the dining room table at my parents’ house, and I don’t remember exactly what we were talking about, but my mom started singing one of The Little Mermaid songs. As usual, she was pitch perfect and with all the correct lyrics. So, to remind everyone of how the song actually went, I pulled out my phone and played the song I think she was singing, "Part of Your World." You know the one, goes like this: Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? Wouldn’t you think my collection's complete? And it hit us like a ton of bricks. I will get back to that in a second.

If you have known me, or worked with me for any period of time, you probably know that I like analogies. When trying to think of what to write for this, I came across the ancient Greek myth of Icarus. For those of us who were born after those events, here’s the basics. Icarus and his dad needed to escape an island. The details of what island and why they needed to escape aren’t important, but it’s the how they escaped that matters. You see, Icarus’ dad was a legendary craftsman. One day he constructed two sets of wings for he and Icarus from feathers and wax. Before they took off to escape that island, Icarus’ dad instructed him not to fly too low because the ocean's dampness would clog his feathers, and not to fly too high or else the sun would melt the wax. So off they took, soaring through the sky. Overcome by the freedom, and giddiness of flying, Icarus flew too high, and his wings melted. Icarus tried and tried to keep flapping, but without the feathers, he fell in to the ocean below and died.

Well, Shannon also had the ability to fly. She was an incredibly intelligent, talented, and caring person. When she set her sights on a goal, nothing was going to stop her from obtaining it. In her career, she was an incredibly accomplished saleswoman. She was making good money, had gadgets and gizmos aplenty, whosits and whatsits galore. And thingamabobs? At least 20. She had reached amazing heights so early in life. But she didn’t care, it wasn’t a big deal, she knew she could be more.

Shannon went on to try the next adventure, motherhood. It was a joyous time as Shannon was expecting twins. Very sadly though, this too was tragic and she lost both babies. I believe this was where she lost her wings, like Icarus. She continued life and trying to fly, in the best way she knew how. She furiously flapped her wings, struggling to stay aloft, but it was to no avail. She plunged into the sea. But this is where Shannon’s and Icarus’ stories are very different. Where Icarus died when he hit the water, Shannon did not; she survived. She spent the next few years swimming at sea, and battled daily to stay afloat. It was a constant struggle, with some days better than others. During her survival, she came across an island full of hope, joy, and love. There she had her amazing children, Quinn, Logan, and Riann. Shannon gave her children all the love she had to give in the ways she knew how. But during a particularly bad storm, Shannon was swept back out to sea. This time it was rougher, and it became more difficult to stay afloat. She still didn’t give up though. With the sight of shore off in the distance and longing to be back with her family, she continued swimming. But it was not to be, in the end her life was cut short by a rogue wave—it blindsided all of us. It made no sense, came out of nowhere, and left devastation in its wake.

I end with the final verse of the song: When’s it my turn? Wouldn’t I love, love to explore that shore up above? Out of the sea, wish I could be, part of that world.

I love you and miss you, Shannon.