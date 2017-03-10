menu

Reportedly Disturbed Man Shot Dead by Police at Busy Huntington Beach Park

Sideshow Bob Ornelas Gets 190 Years in Federal Pen for Sex with Little Girls


Reportedly Disturbed Man Shot Dead by Police at Busy Huntington Beach Park

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8:57 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Reportedly Disturbed Man Shot Dead by Police at Busy Huntington Beach Park
A A

A 29-year-old Huntington Beach man was shot and killed by police officers Thursday night at a park where parents and children were gathered for soccer practice.

Steven Schlitz had been hitting trees with a ball bat and chasing children with a broken bottle before he ran toward a mom sitting in the bleachers at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex, 18100 Goldenwest St.,  where he was intercepted by two responding officers just before 7:30 p.m.  according to police.

That's where the cops opened fire on Schlitz, according to Huntington Beach Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Marlatt, who did not divulge what exactly happened immediately before the shooting.

Neither officer nor any estimated 200 bystanders were injured. That's amazing when you consider parents and children reportedly scattered in all directions amid the chaos.

A woman who identified herself as Schiltz’s mother told television news reporters that her son was mentally unstable and had been admitted to a psych ward as recently as 2016. KCBS identified the deceased as having been homeless.

The Huntington Beach Police Department is still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 714.647.7055.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

