Reportedly Disturbed Man Shot Dead by Police at Busy Huntington Beach Park

A 29-year-old Huntington Beach man was shot and killed by police officers Thursday night at a park where parents and children were gathered for soccer practice.

Steven Schlitz had been hitting trees with a ball bat and chasing children with a broken bottle before he ran toward a mom sitting in the bleachers at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex, 18100 Goldenwest St., where he was intercepted by two responding officers just before 7:30 p.m. according to police.

That's where the cops opened fire on Schlitz, according to Huntington Beach Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Marlatt, who did not divulge what exactly happened immediately before the shooting.

Neither officer nor any estimated 200 bystanders were injured. That's amazing when you consider parents and children reportedly scattered in all directions amid the chaos.

A woman who identified herself as Schiltz’s mother told television news reporters that her son was mentally unstable and had been admitted to a psych ward as recently as 2016. KCBS identified the deceased as having been homeless.

The Huntington Beach Police Department is still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 714.647.7055.

