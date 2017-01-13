menu

Have You Seen Raiders Fan Arturo Elias Caceras?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Have You Seen Raiders Fan Arturo Elias Caceras?

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:19 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Arturo Elias Caceras
Arturo Elias Caceras
Santa Ana Police Department
A A

Have you seen Arturo Elias Caceras?

The developmentally disabled 23-year-old was last seen at his residence in the 1000 block of West Bishop in Santa Ana at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Caceras, who has the mental capacity comparable to a 10-year-old, has a bus pass, and he was supposed to be going to Santa Ana College, reads a Santa Ana Police Department advisory.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you spot him, contact Santa Ana Police Watch Commander's office at 714.245.8701, SAPD Dispatch at 71-4.834.4211 or Detective Corporal Judson at 714.245.8331.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >