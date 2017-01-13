Have You Seen Raiders Fan Arturo Elias Caceras?

Arturo Elias Caceras Santa Ana Police Department

Have you seen Arturo Elias Caceras?

The developmentally disabled 23-year-old was last seen at his residence in the 1000 block of West Bishop in Santa Ana at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Caceras, who has the mental capacity comparable to a 10-year-old, has a bus pass, and he was supposed to be going to Santa Ana College, reads a Santa Ana Police Department advisory.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you spot him, contact Santa Ana Police Watch Commander's office at 714.245.8701, SAPD Dispatch at 71-4.834.4211 or Detective Corporal Judson at 714.245.8331.

