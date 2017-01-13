Have You Seen Raiders Fan Arturo Elias Caceras?
|
Arturo Elias Caceras
Santa Ana Police Department
Have you seen Arturo Elias Caceras?
The developmentally disabled 23-year-old was last seen at his residence in the 1000 block of West Bishop in Santa Ana at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to police.
Caceras, who has the mental capacity comparable to a 10-year-old, has a bus pass, and he was supposed to be going to Santa Ana College, reads a Santa Ana Police Department advisory.
He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you spot him, contact Santa Ana Police Watch Commander's office at 714.245.8701, SAPD Dispatch at 71-4.834.4211 or Detective Corporal Judson at 714.245.8331.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 6:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks V. St. Louis Blues
TicketsSun., Jan. 15, 6:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Tampa Bay Lightning
TicketsTue., Jan. 17, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Colorado Avalanche
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!