menu

Have You Seen Andrea Lovely Velasco's Black 2011 Honda CR-Z?

Argentina-Based Counterfeit U.S. Currency Scam Targeted Disneyland and Disney World


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Have You Seen Andrea Lovely Velasco's Black 2011 Honda CR-Z?

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:19 a.m.
By Matt Coker
"Anyone else hear a lock-cutting noise coming from the locker room?"
"Anyone else hear a lock-cutting noise coming from the locker room?"
Photo by flickr user Rev. Voodoo
A A

You're there at the 24 Hour Fitness near Angel Stadium working off the panza that got out of control because of the holidays.

After pushing, pulling and sweating buckets, you head back to your locker to shower, but something is very wrong.

The lock on your locker is gone. So are your car keys. And, after a dash to the second floor of the gym's garage, you discover your car is gone as well.

That's what happened Sunday morning to Andrea Lovely Velasco and her significant other.

Upcoming Events

The Tustin residents had locked Velasco's sedan before heading into the 24 Hour Fitness on Orangewood near the Big A around 9:30 a.m. The keys had been locked inside a locker in the men's locker room. The breach was discovered when the couple went to gather their belongings at 11:30 a.m.

"After we told the front desk, 24 Hour Fitness associates spoke about a gym member approaching them earlier that morning to report a man in the men's locker room breaking locks," Velasco says. "The police arrived soon after."

She is dealing with investigating cops and the 24 Hour Fitness loss prevention team, but in the meantime she wants to get the word out about her car in case someone spots it.

It is a black 2011 Honda CR-Z, license plate 6NPG106. It has a license plate border that reads "Corona Honda." The windows are not tinted.

"I am a full-time college student at Orange Coast College, and I am also also working part time to support myself," Velasco reports. "My significant other had to help me buy this used car last summer because the amount in my savings just wasn't enough. I have absolutely no money to buy another car. Please help get the word out there for me!"

Done deal. If you see the CR-Z, email Andrea Velasco at drealovelyvelasco@gmail.com.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >