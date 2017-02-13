Have You Seen Andrea Lovely Velasco's Black 2011 Honda CR-Z?

"Anyone else hear a lock-cutting noise coming from the locker room?" Photo by flickr user Rev. Voodoo

You're there at the 24 Hour Fitness near Angel Stadium working off the panza that got out of control because of the holidays.

After pushing, pulling and sweating buckets, you head back to your locker to shower, but something is very wrong.

The lock on your locker is gone. So are your car keys. And, after a dash to the second floor of the gym's garage, you discover your car is gone as well.

That's what happened Sunday morning to Andrea Lovely Velasco and her significant other.

The Tustin residents had locked Velasco's sedan before heading into the 24 Hour Fitness on Orangewood near the Big A around 9:30 a.m. The keys had been locked inside a locker in the men's locker room. The breach was discovered when the couple went to gather their belongings at 11:30 a.m.

"After we told the front desk, 24 Hour Fitness associates spoke about a gym member approaching them earlier that morning to report a man in the men's locker room breaking locks," Velasco says. "The police arrived soon after."

She is dealing with investigating cops and the 24 Hour Fitness loss prevention team, but in the meantime she wants to get the word out about her car in case someone spots it.

It is a black 2011 Honda CR-Z, license plate 6NPG106. It has a license plate border that reads "Corona Honda." The windows are not tinted.

"I am a full-time college student at Orange Coast College, and I am also also working part time to support myself," Velasco reports. "My significant other had to help me buy this used car last summer because the amount in my savings just wasn't enough. I have absolutely no money to buy another car. Please help get the word out there for me!"

Done deal. If you see the CR-Z, email Andrea Velasco at drealovelyvelasco@gmail.com.

