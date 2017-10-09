menu

Andrew Alan Carruthers Gets 60 Days in Jail for Hate Crime at Hookah Lounge

Judge Rejects Orange County Mortgage Swindler's Request For Leniency


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Andrew Alan Carruthers Gets 60 Days in Jail for Hate Crime at Hookah Lounge

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Andrew Alan Carruthers
Andrew Alan Carruthers
Orange County Sheriff's Department
A A

The man who acted aggressively toward and threatened to kill patrons at a Lake Forest hookah lounge that was predominantly filled with people of Persian descent has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Andrew Alan Carruthers, 29, of Lake Forest, got that sentence last week as part of a plea deal that had him copping to felony criminal threats, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer and violation of civil rights with a sentencing enhancement for hate crime.

Related Stories

You'll recall from our previous story that Carruthers walked into BluFig Hookah Lounge around 9 p.m. on Sept. 15 "and acted aggressively toward the patrons, who were mainly of Persian descent," according to the Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA).

An employee asked Carruthers to leave, but he reentered the business multiple times, threatening to kill individuals, the OCDA says.

A lounge patron called 911, and when Orange County sheriff's deputies arrived, Carruthers darted down Lake Forest Drive on foot before surrendering.

"The defendant had visible tattoos of symbols associated with white supremacy," notes the OCDA.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >