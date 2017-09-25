Glen Thomas Kauffman, Softball Coach and UCI Board Member, Accused of Lewd Acts with Little Girls

Jay Brockman

A Laguna Niguel girls softball coach and UC Irvine Board of Directors member could get life in prison if he is convicted of committing lewd acts upon two 10-year-old girls.

Meanwhile, a Tustin man has been sentenced to 44 years and four months in state prison after pleading guilty to raping a woman he convinced to give him a ride home.

A man in his 20s wearing only socks on his feet and a t-shirt around his waste was arrested for indecent exposure after being spotted in front of the La Habra Child Development Center and the La Habra Children’s Museum.

Glen Thomas Kauffman Orange County District Attorney's office

Glen Thomas Kauffman, 53, of Laguna Niguel, was is a position of trust with access to minor girls as a softball coach, which is why law enforcement fears there could be other victims in the case against him. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department and District Attorney's office, between Aug. 24, 2014, and Aug. 24 of this year, Kauffman committed lewd acts on one 10-year-old girl multiple time and on another once. He was arrested on Aug. 27 and then charged on Sept. 14 with two felony counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 with a sentencing enhancement for multiple victims. But the investigation continues, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact OCDA Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at 714.347.8794.

Michael Curtis Hernandez Tustin Police Department

Michael Curtis Hernandez, 37, had a count of kidnapping against him dropped when he copped to the rape. He had a prior strike conviction for kidnapping in 2003.

He met the 21-year-old victim on Dec. 1, 2013, at an Orange grocery store and, after they arrived at his home, he repeatedly raped her before she escaped around 3 a.m. the following day.

The unidentified fellow was spotted just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the area of Euclid and Electric avenues in La Habra.

He was booked on misdemeanor indecent exposure and given a pair of pants before leaving the city jail. Police suspect he is a transient.

