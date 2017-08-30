Brazzers Lightens University Students' Loads with Free Porn

Tutor? I hardly knew her? Brazzers

"Premium" porn brand Brazzers is offering Orange County university students of legal age a free four-month membership to their adult website Brazzers.com.

Don't feel special, OC undergrads, because Brazzers is extending (hey now!) the offer to all college students in America.

Why?

“We know that university life is by no means easy and we’re empathetic,” explains Brazzers Marketing Director, Gary Ticher. “Being away from home and overloaded with studying and peer pressure can be tough, so we wanted to do our part to help university students relax their minds and ease their loads. We’ve decided to offer the best porn on the market as a study accessory to help university students relax, sleep better and focus harder in class.”

Heh-heh, he said "harder."

To participate in the "Brazzers Back-To-University program," students must complete the application form at www.trendzz.com/zzbtu and submit a photo of themselves holding a valid student ID with birth date. Photos must be clear, with all info and dates clearly visible. Students must be 18+ to be eligible. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The porn company is also hosting an essay contest where a 25-year membership will go to the winner. Applicants must submit a short video (maximum 2 minutes in length) or a written essay (minimum 100 words in length) on the topic “How Brazzers Will Help Me Graduate” on Trendzz.com/zzbtu. The deadline for submissions is also Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the winner chosen by Nov. 8.

Learn more about the promotion via a safe-for-work commercial starring Nicolette Shea, Luna Star, Bridgette B and Charles Dera here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yA3gWqSIRq0.

