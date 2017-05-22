Help Youth Baseball by Buying $50 Angels-Boston Tickets for $25
Take me out to the this thing.
Want $50 Angels tickets for $25?
Even with the subpar way the Halos have been playing this season so far, that's a bargain.
And if you buy the tickets from the Cypress 8u All-Stars—now through July 7—$7 per ticket sold to the July 21 game against Boston goes to the youth baseball team.
Cypress 8U All Stars is made up of the best players in the league from the regular season.
Money raised offsets the funds that come out of parents' pockets to continue on the tourney trail.
The Angels tickets are easy to get; start by clicking here: https://groupmatics.events/event/Cypress8UAllstars
