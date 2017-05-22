menu

Help Youth Baseball by Buying $50 Angels-Boston Tickets for $25


Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Take me out to the this thing.
Wikimedia Commons
Want $50 Angels tickets for $25?

Even with the subpar way the Halos have been playing this season so far, that's a bargain.

And if you buy the tickets from the Cypress 8u All-Stars—now through July 7—$7 per ticket sold to the July 21 game against Boston goes to the youth baseball team.

Cypress 8U All Stars is made up of the best players in the league from the regular season.

Money raised offsets the funds that come out of parents' pockets to continue on the tourney trail.

The Angels tickets are easy to get; start by clicking here: https://groupmatics.events/event/Cypress8UAllstars

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

