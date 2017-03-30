Gym Hog [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
You were the short man at the gym who spent half an hour "using" just about all the workout equipment in one long, selfish circuit. Not even the sit-up bench was available because you just had to do your bench presses with your feet a yard higher than your head. Apparently, lying flat on your back is too easy. Or maybe you just love the feeling of blood collecting in your skull while you pump iron. In any case, please do your weird workout routine somewhere else, instead of turning the entire gym into your personal dungeon!
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
